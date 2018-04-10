Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Pinnacle Foods (PF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.80% of Pinnacle Foods worth $56,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PF. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Foods stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. 1,114,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,401. The stock has a market cap of $6,486.09, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle Foods has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $883.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $62.00 target price on Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, Director Muktesh Pant purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,762.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

