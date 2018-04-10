Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,918,149.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,097.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $163,320.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,348,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,629,000 after buying an additional 114,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,117,000 after purchasing an additional 687,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,588,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,516,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $79.90. 1,153,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,921.62, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

