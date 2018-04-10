Pioneer Coin Price Hits $0.0478 on Top Exchanges (PCOIN)

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Pioneer Coin has a total market cap of $125,027.00 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pioneer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pioneer Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00060241 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,512,756 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,323 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official website is pioneercoin.com. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Pioneer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pioneer Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

