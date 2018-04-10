PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $225,625.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00759673 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00175807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00065004 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

