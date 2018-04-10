Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,895,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16,665.23, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/plains-all-american-pipeline-l-p-paa-shares-sold-by-sanders-morris-harris-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.