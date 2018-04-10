Plantronics (PLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.22 Million

Analysts expect Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to report $206.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.07 million to $207.36 million. Plantronics reported sales of $208.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $206.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.83 million to $848.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $872.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $865.90 million to $879.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Plantronics news, insider Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,151 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $66,550.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 2,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,477.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $606,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $58.51. 137,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,401. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,996.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

