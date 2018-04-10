Plantronics (PLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

In other Plantronics news, insider Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $66,550.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,477.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $608,318. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Plantronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Plantronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Plantronics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plantronics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 106,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,402. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,960.06, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Plantronics (PLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/plantronics-plt-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.