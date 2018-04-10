Playags (AGS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Playags (NYSE:AGS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playags in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Playags currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 96,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,656. Playags has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Playags will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

