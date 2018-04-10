PLDT (PHI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5382459603084 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PLDT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PHI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 83,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. PLDT has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $6,151.11, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

