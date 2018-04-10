Plug Power (PLUG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

Media coverage about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1919824036889 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $411.49, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

