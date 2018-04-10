Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Points International (PCOM) Share Price

Press coverage about Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Points International earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.2281396349766 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Points International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,113. Points International has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

