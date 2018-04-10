PokeCoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (POKE)

PokeCoin (CURRENCY:POKE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. PokeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PokeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PokeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PokeCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00744968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00180094 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PokeCoin Coin Profile

PokeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pokemoncoindev.

PokeCoin Coin Trading

PokeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase PokeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PokeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PokeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

