POLY AI Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,236.00 (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One POLY AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POLY AI has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. POLY AI has a market capitalization of $740.00 and $4,236.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00747525 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179898 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

POLY AI Token Profile

POLY AI’s genesis date was October 30th, 2017. POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network. POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org.

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLY AI must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for POLY AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLY AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.