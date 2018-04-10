PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,914.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7,914.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00767004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00175147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

