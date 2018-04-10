Populous Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $11.47 or 0.00170449 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx, Kucoin and Binance. Populous has a market cap of $424.26 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00745729 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00179227 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.co. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Token Store, Kucoin, OKEx, Mercatox and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

