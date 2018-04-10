Portland General Electric (POR) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,337.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 154,389 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,395,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 389,554 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.61.

POR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 533,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,583.29, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.22. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $25,010.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

