Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Share Price

Media headlines about Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Encompass Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3119788902429 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 479,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,650.85, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.59%. equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

