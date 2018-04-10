Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TAL Education (TAL) Share Price

News stories about TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TAL Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0386766339778 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TAL traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. 3,923,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,071.06, a P/E ratio of 167.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TAL Education has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.27 million during the quarter. TAL Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 19.59%. sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TAL Education in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

About TAL Education

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

