Orion Group (ORN) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.38

News coverage about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.272411956292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of ORN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 72,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,489. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-orion-group-orn-stock-price-updated.html.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.