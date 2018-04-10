Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the fertilizer maker an impact score of 46.0611616475825 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:POT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,326,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,185. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

