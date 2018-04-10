Potlatch Co. (PCH) Receives $51.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Potlatch from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.00 on Friday. Potlatch has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $2,113.80, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Potlatch had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $175.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. equities analysts anticipate that Potlatch will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $191,252.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,967.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 98,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $5,046,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,789,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,669 shares of company stock worth $9,001,448 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Potlatch in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Potlatch in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatch in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Potlatch by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp, formerly Potlatch Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

