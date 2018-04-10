Power Ledger (POWR) One Day Volume Hits $6.56 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and TDAX. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $114.35 million and $6.56 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00765663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00176058 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00064152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Binance, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

