PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PDP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PDP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2308811976019 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.90. 48,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,819. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/powershares-dwa-technical-ldrs-pf-pdp-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-12-updated-updated.html.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.