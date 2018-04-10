Virtu Financial LLC Has $241,000 Stake in PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (PBP)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 250,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBP stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 173,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,481. PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Has $241,000 Stake in PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (PBP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/powershares-sp-500-buywrite-portfolio-pbp-shares-sold-by-virtu-financial-llc-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.