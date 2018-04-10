Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POXEL (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Shares of PXXLF remained flat at $$8.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. POXEL has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades POXEL (PXXLF) to “Buy”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/poxel-pxxlf-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

