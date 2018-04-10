PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $109.61. 1,270,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,406. The stock has a market cap of $27,334.44, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,100,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,658,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in PPG Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

