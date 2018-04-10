Praxair (PX) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup

Praxair (NYSE:PX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $188.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS lifted their target price on shares of Praxair to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $186.00 target price on shares of Praxair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Praxair to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

Shares of NYSE:PX traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.41. 201,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,112.21, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Praxair has a 1-year low of $117.40 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.54%. equities research analysts expect that Praxair will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in Praxair by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Praxair by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Praxair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Praxair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Praxair by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Praxair (PX) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/praxair-px-price-target-lowered-to-163-00-at-citigroup.html.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.