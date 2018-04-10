Praxair (PX) vs. Tronox (TROX) Critical Contrast

Tronox (NYSE: TROX) and Praxair (NYSE:PX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tronox and Praxair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $1.70 million 1,326.01 -$285.00 million ($0.27) -68.78 Praxair $11.44 billion 3.65 $1.25 billion $5.85 24.87

Praxair has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Praxair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Praxair pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tronox pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Praxair pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Praxair has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Praxair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and Praxair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox -13.64% 0.66% 0.14% Praxair 10.90% 26.54% 8.40%

Risk and Volatility

Tronox has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Praxair has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Praxair shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tronox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Praxair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tronox and Praxair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 0 3 0 3.00 Praxair 0 6 9 0 2.60

Tronox currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Praxair has a consensus target price of $165.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Praxair.

Summary

Praxair beats Tronox on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc. produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders to the aircraft, energy, printing, primary metals, petrochemical, textile, and other industries. In addition, the company offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment. Praxair, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.