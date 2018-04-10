PRCoin Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. PRCoin has a market capitalization of $17,654.00 and $158.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRCoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01676100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007778 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017191 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020913 BTC.

PRCoin Coin Profile

PRCoin (PRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 799,917,200 coins and its circulating supply is 19,917,200 coins. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase PRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

