Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.45% of Preferred Bank worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.16, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.37 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

