Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Preferred Bank worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $832.16, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.37 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS raised Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

