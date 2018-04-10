Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSDO. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on Presidio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Presidio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Presidio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $21.00 price objective on Presidio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Presidio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Presidio stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Presidio has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,429.75 and a P/E ratio of 319.20.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Presidio had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.74 million. analysts forecast that Presidio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Presidio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,682,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

