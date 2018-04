() Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including 134, 841, Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day: Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC. Coin Profile

Coin Trading

can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 323, GAME

GameCredits, 402

“>XLM

Stellar, 465

“>XDN

DigitalNote, 361, 461, 165, 835

“>HSR

Hshare, NLC2

NoLimitCoin, 956, 499, 997

“>ETN

Electroneum, POT

PotCoin, SMART

SmartCash, 694, 414, 207

“>LTC

Litecoin, 806, GRS

Groestlcoin, 689, 291, IOC

I/O Coin, SLS

SaluS, SC

Siacoin, 109, RISE

Rise, 015, 500

“>NEO

NEO, 951

“>BTS

BitShares, LMC

LoMoCoin, 122, 998

“>XEM

NEM, 057, 317, 446, 837, 734

“>KMD

Komodo, 282, DASH

Dash, BCO

BridgeCoin, 333

“>EMC

Emercoin, CNX

Cryptonex, 756, 308, 040

“>ETH

Ethereum, 516, 905

“>XZC

ZCoin, 462

“>GBYTE

Byteball Bytes, 879, 184

“>XSPEC

Spectrecoin, 358, ADA

Cardano, 809, DOGE

Dogecoin, PPC

Peercoin, XSH

SHIELD, 671, 880, 989

“>XP

Experience Po…, FCT

Factom, 784

“>ECA

Electra, NLG

Gulden, AEON

Aeon, 232, 005, 294, 865

“>XCP

Counterparty, 794, 862, 581, MOON

Mooncoin, FTC

Feathercoin, 687, 700

“>DGB

DigiByte, 231, 134, 357, 750, 566

“>SYS

Syscoin, 260, 068

“>PART

Particl, 661, 344, 613, 980

“>SKY

Skycoin, 425, KCS

KuCoin Shares, MONA

MonaCoin, 972, WAVES

Waves, 198, 771

“>BAY

BitBay, 194, BCH

Bitcoin Cash, ETC

Ethereum Classic, DCT

DECENT, 706

“>PURA

Pura, XMR

Monero, 171, ARK

Ark, ZCL

ZClassic, EMC2

Einsteinium, 972, 482, 942

“>BTG

Bitcoin Gold, NXS

Nexus, 951, 380, ACT

Achain, XBY

XTRABYTES, 016, 738, MNX

MinexCoin, 870, 101, SIB

SIBCoin, 682, 869, 206

“>QTUM

Qtum, 648

“>NXT

Nxt, 530

“>VOX

Voxels, ZEN

ZenCash, UBQ

Ubiq, 544

“>NEBL

Neblio, 647, 085

“>ETP

Metaverse ETP, 779, 360

“>BURST

Burst, PPY

Peerplays, 216

“>MIOTA

IOTA, 248, PIVX

PIVX, 471

“>VIA

Viacoin, XRP

Ripple, 003

“>THC

HempCoin, BTCD

BitcoinDark, 004

“>BLOCK

Blocknet, NAV

NAV Coin, GXS

GXShares, 936, 381

“>LSK

Lisk, 072, STRAT

Stratis, 330, 855

“>NMC

Namecoin, 861

“>VEN

VeChain, BCC

BitConnect, XAS

Asch, 410, 963

“>VTC

Vertcoin, BCN

Bytecoin, 938

“>PAC

PACcoin, 752, XRB

RaiBlocks, 957

“>SHIFT

Shift, DCR

Decred, 255

“>BTC

Bitcoin, 299

“>CLOAK

CloakCoin, 541, FLASH

Flash, DMD

Diamond, 987

“>LBC

LBRY Credits, 981, 178

“>RDD

ReddCoin, 947

“>ZEC

Zcash, 104

“>XVG

Verge, 061

“>STEEM

Steem, 746,