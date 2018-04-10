Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $14.33 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 18th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $575,799.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00009178 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00751678 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00181570 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin’s genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 23,199,994 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, AEX and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

