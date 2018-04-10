Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,330 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.05% of Primerica worth $46,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,868. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $4,251.70, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $442.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.87 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 20.74%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Primerica to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 10,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $1,024,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,983.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

