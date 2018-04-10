Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,770,921.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 1,923,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

