Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,895 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $254,765.08, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/private-advisor-group-llc-lowers-position-in-wells-fargo-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.