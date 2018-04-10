Privatix Price Reaches $1.60 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00023708 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, EtherDelta, YoBit and Mercatox. Privatix has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $5,344.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Privatix has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00746777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00180175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, COSS and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

