PRIZM Hits One Day Volume of $14,619.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00013718 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $14,619.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.26 or 0.09512310 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031863 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00636840 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00164717 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.01724910 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 16,817,958 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to purchase PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

