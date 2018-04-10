Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lowered by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 74.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,319 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $886,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 910,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,722.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

