Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7172 per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

PG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. 6,836,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $197,722.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 163,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

