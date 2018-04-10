Plancorp LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,162,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $197,722.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

