Asset Advisors Corp Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Asset Advisors Corp cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $78.16. 9,006,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,214,815. The company has a market cap of $197,722.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

