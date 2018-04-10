Procter & Gamble (PG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “P&G is known for its strong brand recognition, diversified portfolio, impressive product development capabilities and marketing prowess as well as strong cash flow productivity. The company remains focused on balanced growth through improved product, packaging, and marketing initiatives and productivity cost-savings plan. However, P&G's shares have lost around 16.3% in the last six months, while its industry dipped 10.1%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 have remained unchanged over the last seven days. Slowing market growth, weak volumes and organic sales have been hurting sales. Soft consumer-spending environment in developed markets and uncertainties in emerging countries also add to the worries. That said, P&G is speeding up innovations and investments to counter the softening industry growth.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.88 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,384. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $197,722.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $6,942,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 296,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

