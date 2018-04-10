Profund Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,528 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,347,893 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $160,760,000 after acquiring an additional 156,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Best Buy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,130,632 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 258,020 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 2,176,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20,606.10, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

In other news, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,755,458.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $76,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Profund Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/profund-advisors-llc-has-584000-stake-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby-updated-updated-updated.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.