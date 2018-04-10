Profund Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,669,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brink’s by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 158,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brink’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,151,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Brink’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE BCO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. 572,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,722.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $729,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

