Profund Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 11,174.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 480,495 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $10,979,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 199,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,995,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 1,635,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,364. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $10,108.70, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.55 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $67,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $211,799.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

