Progress Software (PRGS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 262,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,743.57, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 196,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 501,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

