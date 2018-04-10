Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.94.

Prologis stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,644.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,020 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $243,129.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

