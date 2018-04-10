Propy Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Propy has a market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00011853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00746032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180169 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Propy

Propy launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,449,665 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

